COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Today

Blue Christmas Service

RUSSELLVILLE — All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave., will offer a Blue Christmas service at 5:30 p.m. for those experiencing grief, loss or hardship. Typically, holiday festivities emphasize joy and cheer, leaving little room for pain and grief. This service, which is open to the community, will emphasize the pain and loss felt by many at this time of year and offer a somber, gentle space to gather. For more information, call the church at (479) 968-3622.

ATU’s Feast of Carols

RUSSELLVILLE — Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will perform the 18th Feast of Carols concert at 5 p.m. at Russellville First United Methodist Church, 304 S. Commerce Ave. The performance is free and open to the public. Christopher Harris, assistant professor of music, serves as director of choirs at Tech. A meal will be served at the church following the concert. Meal tickets are $20 for adults and are available by emailing choir.office@atu.edu. For more information, call (479) 968-0368 or visit www.atu.edu/music.

EdenSong Concert in Heber Springs

HEBER SPRINGS — The EdenSong Chorale will present Christmas Joy: A Christmas Celebration at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 201 N. Fourth St. The concert is free, although donations to the EdenSong Music Fund are appreciated.

Howard & Skye Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present the Arkansas River Valley roots music duo Howard & Skye in concert at 2 p.m. Jonathan Howard and Blueflower Skye blend rock, blues, country and folk in their original songs. They are listed on the Arkansas Arts Council’s Arts on Tour Roster. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Today – Saturday

Festival of Trees

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce presents Festival of Trees at its new location, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Saturday. All are invited to stop in and see the trees and decorations — the magic of Christmas through lights. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 884-3324.

Deck the House and Business Tour of Lights

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Holiday Deck the House and Business Tour of Lights will take place through Dec. 14. All are invited to stop by the chamber for a list of participants and a People’s Choice ballot, then drive around Fairfield Bay to view the lights and decorations. Ballots are due at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, by 4 p.m. Friday. Judging will take place that day as well, with the winners announced Saturday. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 884-3324.

Tuesday

Conway Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert

CONWAY — The Conway Men’s Chorus will present its 2019 holiday concert at 7 p.m. in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. Songs will include a variety of new and favorite Christmas selections, including sacred, traditional and popular tunes, plus the annual audience singalong of seasonal favorites. Doors will open at 6:30, with free admission and parking. For more information, visit www.conwaymenschorus.org.

Wednesday – Friday

Bethlehem Revisited

CONWAY — Antioch Baptist Church, 150 Amity Road, invites the community to its annual Bethlehem Revisited from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday to experience what it might have been like when Jesus was born in the city of Bethlehem more than 2000 years ago. There is no admission charge.

Wednesday and Dec. 18

Advent Soup Suppers

RUSSELLVILLE — All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave., invites the public to Soup Suppers at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 18. While attendees share a meal together, Charlie Tyrone and Deborah Wilson will lead them in a study of poetry for the season of Advent. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Thursday

Recreation and Parks Commission Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will have the monthly meeting of the Recreation and Parks Commission at noon at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive.

Open House: Cookies, Cocoa and Carols

RUSSELLVILLE — All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave., invites its neighbors to an open house, Hot Cocoa, Cookies and Carols, at 5:30 p.m. This free event will include decorating the church for the Christmas/Advent season and singing carols, and the kids will decorate the Jesse Tree. There will be a silent auction of gingerbread houses made by the Episcopal Youth Group to support EYC activities. For more information on All Saints’ Episcopal Church, visit www.allsaintsrussellville.org or call (479) 968-3622.

Holiday Ugly Sweater Celebration

FAIRFIELD BAY — A Holiday Ugly Sweater Celebration will be hosted by Bogies at Mountain Ranch, 820 Lost Creek Parkway, at 6 p.m. Wear that sweater Grandma got you. Eat, drink and be merry with the Sean Sikes Band. For more information, call (501) 884-6091.

QuickBooks Online Basics & Beyond

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will offer QuickBooks Online Basics & Beyond from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arkansas Tech University. This interactive workshop is for those using or planning to use the cloud-based version of QuickBooks (Simple Start, Essentials or Online Plus). A computer for use in the class and a take-home workbook will be provided. The cost is $130. Registration is required by Wednesday by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/russellville-events.

EdenSong Concert in Fairfield Bay

FAIRFIELD BAY — The EdenSong Chorale will present Christmas Joy: A Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome. Tickets may be picked up at the welcome desk at the center from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Conference Center will not mail out tickets or hold them at the door. They need to be obtained prior to the day of the show.

Friday

Dardanelle Decorating Contest

DARDANELLE — As part of Home for Christmas 2019 in Dardanelle, the city will present the Local Businesses and Residential Homes Decorating Contest. Forms are available at the Dardanelle Community Center, 2059-2099 Arkansas 22, and registration is due Friday, Judging will take place Dec. 17.

NARFE Christmas Luncheon

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1156, will have its Christmas Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Mack’s Fish House, 559 Wilburn Road. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

Friday and Saturday

ATU Fall Commencement

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will have its fall 2019 commencement ceremonies at John E. Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. There will be three ceremonies: the Arkansas Tech Graduate College at 7 p.m. Friday; the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of Business, the College of Education and the College of eTech at 10 a.m. Saturday; and the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, the College of Natural and Health Sciences, and those earning associate degrees or undergraduate certificates at 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (479) 968-0272 or visit www.atu.edu/registrar/graduation.php.

ONGOING

Sculpture Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University is hosting a sculpture exhibit, titled José Sacal: A Universal Mexican, at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, 305 W. Q St. The exhibit is open during Pendergraft Library regular hours through Feb. 28. For more information, call (479) 968-0400.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party will have luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in December, except on Dec. 26, at China Town in the Conway Town Center on U.S. 65. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Lavonne Laughlin at (701) 740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at (501) 697-3748.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., with support meetings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit its Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting is from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Conway Women’s Chorus Performances

CONWAY – The Conway Women’s Chorus will present Son, Moon and Stars, a Christmas celebration with a special nod to the U.S. space program and the 1960s, at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St. “You might want to brush up on your ‘moon’ songs,” said Joan Hannah, director. “And if you love the look of the 1960s, put on your bell-bottoms and beads, and stick a flower in your hair.” Admission is free. For more information, call (501) 339-7401 or visit conwaywomenschorus.org.

