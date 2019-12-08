Searcy church schedules 13th live Nativity

— This is the 13th year that Mark Ferren has helped to create the city of Bethlehem for the Searcy First Assembly of God Living Nativity, but he said the project never gets old.

“I love Christmas, and I want people to know the real meaning of Christmas,” he said.

The free drive-thru event, which opened Friday, will continue from 5:30-8:30 p.m. today, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday and from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

An estimated 10,000 to 14,000 people will drive through to see the city, which is built by members of the church at 101 Benton Ave.

“That’s what we average, unless we have bad weather, he said.

“Last year, it rained; we had a couple of nights we didn’t get to do it. The four nights we did, it went really, really good,” he said.

The idea to re-create the night Jesus was born was “a group effort” more than a decade ago, Ferren said, adding that it takes months to plan and organize the Nativity.

He said about 75 to 100 people will be dressed in biblical costumes — made by women in the church and repaired each year — and will walk around the city. In addition to the cast, church members volunteer for other jobs.

Ferren, who directs the event, said about 125 people total are involved each night.

The men in the church start setting up in October and making repairs on the buildings. He said some of the wooden buildings are just painted; other buildings have Styrofoam made to look like rock nailed to the front of them.

“Some of that Styrofoam is 13 years old,” he said.

Last year, a new wider front entrance was created to make it easier for cars to go through.

‘That worked really well,” he said.

People drive up into the parking lot, and as they’re waiting in line, they are given cups of hot chocolate. While they wait, attendees can watch two large video screens and listen to a radio station programmed to work in conjunction with the scenes being played.

Viewers are given a CD or a thumb drive with the Christmas story on it to listen to as they drive. This year, the story is narrated in Spanish, as well as English, Ferren said. More information, a video and photos are available at livenativity.com.

Church members also count the people in the vehicles and ask where they live.

The bustling, busy scene is a re-recreation of the sights and sounds of Bethlehem, including the shopkeepers. Animals are a big part of the scene, too — camels, cows, donkeys, horses, goats and chickens roam the streets. Ferren said the animals are provided by a church member, Eddie Boone, who has the Amazin Grazin Exotic Ranch near Searcy.

Pastor Rusty Blann said in last year’s story in the Three Rivers Edition that the production is “amazing.”

“It’s a huge endeavor, but it’s great to see our church come together and accomplish it and to see the community come out to attend,” Blann said.

The manger scene is last — with Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus, which is a doll.

Ferren said his favorite story is still the time he heard a little girl say, “There he is! There’s my baby Jesus!”

Because that’s a story that never grows old, he said.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-5671 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.