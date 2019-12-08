Tennessean handed helm of infantry unit

In an elaborate ceremony Saturday that included 10 cannons firing and a flurry of flags, a Tennessee man took the helm of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team at the Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock.

Col. Jonathan Stubbs, who began his military career in 1993, replaced Col. Cary Shillcutt, who took command of the brigade in May of 2018. Stubbs is the 18th commander of the brigade, which was founded in 1917.

The brigade consists of more than 3,000 soldiers in seven divisions and is colloquially known as the "Bowie Team" because of the Bowie knife on the unit's insignia. It is the largest subordinate command in the Arkansas National Guard.

"Today marks a day of transition for the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team," Brig. Gen. Bradley Cox said Saturday. "We say farewell to an exceptional commander and welcome a new one."

The ceremony was held outside in front of the brigade's headquarters with two Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles -- hulking behemoths built to withstand explosions and bullets -- posted at the entry point.

More than 100 soldiers, family members, friends and former commanders filled the metal bleachers and folding chairs that had been set up for the event.

"I started my command with a salute and a prayer, and I'd like to end it that way," Shillcutt said Saturday. "If you'd like to, join me."

Shillcutt prayed for his successor, for his superiors and for his soldiers before thanking many people in the crowd, including his wife, Angela; his three sons: Tyler, Jarrod and Hayden; and his "perfect granddaughter, Sawyer." Shillcutt and his wife live in Benton.

Shillcutt graduated from the Arkansas Military Academy Officer Candidate School in 1990 and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a master's degree in organizational communication.

Among his awards are the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

Shillcutt will move to the Joint Headquarters Staff as its strategic plans officer in the coming year, but before handing over his commander title Saturday, he reminisced about the good that had happened during his year as brigade leader.

"Those are some good memories," he said, smiling. "Members of Bowie Team, remember our sacrifices. I know I always will."

To salute his service to the brigade, soldiers fired a volley of cannons 10 times.

Though Shillcutt's address was only a few minutes long, Stubbs said he intended for his speech to the troops and family members to be even shorter.

"My job is to be brief and be gone because I haven't done anything yet," Stubbs said.

Stubbs graduated with a bachelor's degree in history from Lambuth University in Jackson, Tenn., and a master's in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Among his medals and decorations are two Bronze Stars, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Valorous Unit Award.

Stubbs' voice boomed in the crowded lot, loud even when his microphone cut out as a breeze blew through.

Stubbs, who lives in Searcy with his wife, Jane, and children, Susannah Grace and Samuel Magee, thanked his family, as well as a number of friends and mentors.

He paused for a moment when thanking his mother to say that the first pair of combat boots he ever put on were those of his father.

"It took a whole lot of people to get me here," Stubbs said. "I have been lost ... and they helped find me both literally and figuratively."

Photo by Jeff Gammons

Col. Gary Shillcut congratulates Col. Jonathan Stubbs (left) after Stubbs received a white-handled bowie knife during the Arkansas National Guard 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team change of command ceremony Saturday. The team is known as the “Bowie Team.”

Metro on 12/08/2019