2 teens injured in Fort Smith shooting, police say

Two teens were injured, one critically, in a shooting Friday night, Fort Smith police said.
An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot around 9:45 p.m. near Spradling Park, according to a news release. The shooter reportedly fired from inside a gray Dodge Charger.
Both teens were hit, and the 18-year-old was airlifted to a hospital, where police said he remains in critical condition.
Officers spoke to multiple witnesses and have a suspect, a minor, in custody. The investigation remains open.
No information on a suspected motive has been released.
