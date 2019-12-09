Killing of officer 'a cowardly act,' police chief says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Stephen Carr was an exemplary police officer who was executed in "a cowardly act," Fayetteville's police chief said Sunday.

"Last night was certainly the worst day in the history of the Fayetteville Police Department," Police Chief Mike Reynolds said during a Sunday morning news conference. "We lost one of our own."

Carr, 27, was shot and killed about 9:40 p.m. Saturday while in his patrol vehicle in the parking lot behind the police station, Reynolds said. The gunman, London T. Phillips, 35, walked up to the vehicle and shot at Carr multiple times at point-blank range, striking him in the head and killing him, Reynolds said.

Surveillance footage captured the shooting, Reynolds said.

"Officer Carr was ambushed and executed while he was sitting in his patrol vehicle," Reynolds said.

Officers fatally shot Phillips moments later.

Police inside the station heard the gunfire and chased Phillips into a nearby alley, Reynolds said. Two officers, Cpl. Seay Floyd and officer Natalie Eucce, shot at Phillips, the police chief said. Phillips was struck, although Reynolds said he was unsure how many times.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, per department policy. Floyd joined the department in 2013, and Eucce joined in 2017.

It was unclear whether Phillips fired at the pursuing officers.

"I don't know how many shots were fired, at this time, at the officers," Reynolds said. "I know there were several shots fired at officer Carr in his vehicle."

Some officers suffered minor cuts and bruises during the incident, and one officer broke a hand, Reynolds said. He did not describe how the injuries occurred.

Paramedics treated both Carr and Phillips, but both died at the scene, Reynolds said.

Phillips was in possession of a 9mm pistol and two boxes of ammunition, Reynolds said. The police chief said he believed that Phillips could have injured more officers or nearby people at the downtown square were it not for the actions of Carr's fellow officers.

People were at the square for the Lights of the Ozarks event. According to reports, several heard the gunshots and fled.

Carr began work as a police officer in the city in April 2017. He was assigned to a patrol beat in the Dickson Street entertainment district. He was getting ready to go on patrol before the shooting, Reynolds said.

"He served the citizens of Fayetteville and our community with dedication and professionalism for 2½ years," Reynolds said. "He's a hero."

Reynolds described Carr, who hailed from Texas, as "all-American."

"I've got 131 officers, including myself," Reynolds said. "If I had 131 Stephen Carrs, I wouldn't be more ecstatic. He came from a law enforcement family. He knew what the job was about. He just wanted to serve his community."

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said he was at a loss for words. The city is filled with sorrow and confusion, he said.

"I'm known for my rallying cry of 'don't you just love this city.' I usually say it with rejoice," Jordan said. "But this morning, I want to ask everyone to embrace each other with compassion."

The Washington County sheriff's office is taking the lead in the investigation. Sheriff Tim Helder said the gunman's vehicle was towed from the scene to be processed for evidence.

The FBI is assisting the sheriff's office in its investigation. The Arkansas State Police also is involved.

Reynolds said the city's Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to ensure the other officers followed proper procedures.

Reynolds said the entire incident took less than 30 seconds.

"All I know is this was a cowardly act," Reynolds said. "I have no information that leads me to believe that he targeted this officer specifically. He was looking for an officer to kill."

Caution tape surrounded the block of the station and City Hall until well into the afternoon Sunday. Flags downtown were at half-staff. Officers wore mourning bands on their badges.

A steady stream of people visited a memorial set up in Carr's memory outside the police station. Natasha Vaughn said that even though she has no direct tie to anyone in law enforcement, she felt that placing flowers at the memorial was the right thing to do. Vaughn, a Fayetteville resident, said she couldn't believe something like what happened Saturday could ever happen in the city.

"I don't see how someone could bring themselves to do this," she said. "It's hard to cope with, you know? That a human being could do that."

Donna McKee took her daughter, Madison Bartholomew, 14, and stepdaughter Raeleigh Jasper, 10, to pay their respects at the memorial. The family visited the Lights of the Ozarks at about 9 p.m. Saturday, just before the shooting.

McKee said she has always supported police.

"I try to teach my kids respect, and respect for the law," she said.

Jamey Hall had poster board, markers and yardsticks for people to make signs. He held one that said, "We love our cops."

Earlier in the day, Hall arrived at the station with pies from Rymolene's. He said he wished there was a more tangible way to show support but that food helps in times of tragedy.

Hall has lived in the city since 1976, and he said the officers have always been some of the finest anywhere. Their job is largely a thankless one, Hall said, and it takes a special kind of person to be willing to put his life on the line.

"They live with this specter haunting them every day -- them and their families -- that they might go to work and not come back," Hall said. "They do that every day. That's their living."

A GoFundMe account set up by the Fraternal Order of Police to help Carr's family had raised more than $34,000 from more than 600 donors by 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Arkansas leaders took to social media to express their condolences to Carr's family.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the senseless killing of a City of Fayetteville police officer," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on his Twitter account. "Our prayers are with the officer's family, Chief Reynolds and our entire law enforcement community."

"I'm saddened by the senseless actions that took the life of a Fayetteville police officer," U.S. Sen. John Boozman said on his social media accounts. "I offer my heartfelt condolences to the officer's family, friends and the law enforcement community as they mourn this courageous public servant."

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton also addressed the incident.

"This heinous act of violence is a good reminder that law enforcement officers put themselves in harm's way each and every day to protect us," he said on Twitter. "My prayers and condolences go out to the officer's family and the entire Fayetteville community.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said in a news release that Carr was senselessly targeted and assassinated.

"He will be remembered for his dedication to community, the selfless service he exemplified, and the meaning of the uniform he wore," Womack said. "This tragedy serves as a reminder of the risks our brave men and women in uniform face each day. I join all Arkansans in mourning the loss of Officer Carr and offer my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the Fayetteville Police Department."

Fayetteville police officer Stephen Carr

Photo by J.T. Wampler

Fayetteville police gather outside the police station Sunday as the flag flies at half-staff for officer Stephen Carr, who was fatally shot behind the station Saturday night.

