Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news #Gazette200 Listen iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested in Arkansas homicide after flying to Florida, police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:55 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities arrested a man Monday suspected in a Jonesboro homicide moments after he stepped off a plane in Florida.

Shawn Cone, 48, was arrested in the killing of 50-year-old Alissa Reynolds, found dead Sunday in Jonesboro.

Concerned friends and family contacted police Sunday after they were unable to reach Reynolds, according to a department Facebook post.

Police went around 6:45 p.m. to her home on the 5000 block of Brac Place and found Reynolds dead inside. The coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Chief deputy coroner Milton Harbison said her body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for analysis.

Detectives were “able to develop strong leads that helped identify the suspect early in the investigation” according to the Facebook post.

Cone flew Monday from Memphis to Key West, where local authorities placed him under arrest.

Police said he will be extradited to Arkansas.

Jonesboro police spokeswoman Sally Smith said Reynolds and Cone knew each other but declined to elaborate on their relationship, how he was developed as a suspect and whether Reynolds sustained any apparent injuries, citing the ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT