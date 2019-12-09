Man arrested in Arkansas homicide after flying to Florida, police say

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities arrested a man Monday suspected in a Jonesboro homicide moments after he stepped off a plane in Florida.

Shawn Cone, 48, was arrested in the killing of 50-year-old Alissa Reynolds, found dead Sunday in Jonesboro.

Concerned friends and family contacted police Sunday after they were unable to reach Reynolds, according to a department Facebook post.

Police went around 6:45 p.m. to her home on the 5000 block of Brac Place and found Reynolds dead inside. The coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Chief deputy coroner Milton Harbison said her body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for analysis.

Detectives were “able to develop strong leads that helped identify the suspect early in the investigation” according to the Facebook post.

Cone flew Monday from Memphis to Key West, where local authorities placed him under arrest.

Police said he will be extradited to Arkansas.

Jonesboro police spokeswoman Sally Smith said Reynolds and Cone knew each other but declined to elaborate on their relationship, how he was developed as a suspect and whether Reynolds sustained any apparent injuries, citing the ongoing investigation.