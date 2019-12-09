A Year From Now . . .

In the past, the group trips I led were all about gardens, but now things are changing a bit. The most non-gardening adventure awaits next November when we leave for Buudapest to begin a river cruise on the Danube to see the Christmas markets and much more. A friend and past traveler with me, Charlotte Perdue, has just finished the cruise we will be doing and has been posting pictures all week of her adventures. She gave me permission to use her pictures, and I have to say, I am even more excited now than ever. It looks magical.

We start our adventure in Budapest, Hungary, the capital of Hungary and the 10th largest city in the EU.

The city is teeming with market stalls with light displays, food and drink galore.

You will have time to explore the city before leaving on the cruise. We will also be there for the last day of their annual wine and cheese festival which happens the last weekend in November which is held at their agricultural museum.

After exploring Budapest, we head to Vienna, Austria the "City of Waltzes".



From the majestic Opera House to palaces, cathedrals and of course Christmas Markets there is much to explore.



Our next stop is Melk, Austria with a population of only 5,257 it is home to the Baroque monastary, Melk Abbey. You can also take a bike ride or a hike around the town--the choice is yours.

The next day our stop will be Passau, Germany where we will see Bavarian style crafts and Gothic and Baroque architecture. You can explore Passau, or take a full day excursion to Salzburg, Austria, the home of Mozart.

Next stop is Regensburg, Germany one of the best-preserved medieval cities. From walking tours to amazing food there will be much to do.