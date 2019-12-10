Body of missing Kansas woman found in Arkansas, authorities say

The body of a missing Kansas woman was found Monday in northern Arkansas, authorities said.

Sherry Lynn Babcock’s body was found Monday morning when loggers reported to a work site in Newton County. Sheriff’s office Det. Mike Blocker said her body showed no signs of injury, and it is being sent to the state Crime Lab to determine cause of death.

“There is not really suspicion of foul play involved,” Blocker said. “But we won’t know until the crime lab completes the autopsy.”

Babcock was reported missing Nov. 26 by family in Kansas. Blocker said her car was found in Newton County containing some of her belongings and her ID shortly after she was reported missing.

Authorities searched the area, including using dogs to track a trail, Blocker said, but they were unable to find her.

Her body was recovered Monday in a wooded area a few hundred yards from where her car was found.