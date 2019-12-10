Forecasters: Snow possible across parts of Arkansas

This National Weather Service graphic shows predicted snowfall across parts of Arkansas on Tuesday.

Forecasters predict a mix of rain, sleet and a chance for snowfall across portions of the state as the temperature drops on Tuesday.

Most areas are expected to see less than half an inch of sleet and snow, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Parts of central and southern Arkansas, however, could see up to an inch in the afternoon.

Forecasters said they expect impacts on Arkansas roads to be minimal.

Temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday are predicted to drop into the 20s across the state, and some patchy ice may develop on wet roads, especially bridges and overpasses, the agency said.

