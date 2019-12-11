3 arrested in Northwest Arkansas home invasion

Three people were arrested Saturday in connection with a home invasion.

Miketerrio Damitchell Taurus Cooper, 24, of Homer, La., was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, felon in possession of firearm, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and battery.

William Harry Todd, 18, of Rogers was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, residential burglary and theft of property. Luke Watson, 18, of Rogers was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against the three men.

Rogers police responded at 12:06 a.m. Saturday to a call from 911 S. 10th St. concerning three armed people forcing their way into a home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Tammie Egberts told police she was about to go to bed when there was a knock on her front door. She said she opened the door, and a man with a gun pushed his way inside with two other people behind him, according to the affidavit.

Egberts told police she heard her son scream and then a gunshot, according to the affidavit. Egberts said her son fought with the men and she ran next door for help, according to the affidavit.

Jake Egberts said the man at the door had half his face covered and was holding a rifle, according to the affidavit. The other two men had pistols, according to the affidavit.

Jake Egberts said he was told he was going to die if he didn't give them money, so he gave them $20 that he had, according to the affidavit. He identified Todd as one of the assailants and said the two attended school together, the affidavit states.

Police later arrested Todd, along with Cooper and Watson in connection with the incident.

Police seized a bag of marijuana; a Ruger 10-22 rifle and later found a safe that was taken from the home, according to the affidavit.

Watson told police he, Cooper, Todd and another man went to the house to rob it, according to the affidavit. Watson said he acted as the "getaway" driver while the other three went inside the home, the affidavit states.

Watson said the three men came back with a safe from the house, and it was cut opened and a pistol and marijuana were found, according to the affidavit. Watson said Cooper planned to sell the marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Todd told police Cooper was the one who had a gun and shot it inside the home, the affidavit states.

Their arraignments are scheduled for 8 a.m. Jan. 13.