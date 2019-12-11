Fayetteville remembers slain officer

Samuel Tejada of Springdale holds a candle Tuesday during a vigil in Fayetteville for police officer Stephen Carr, who was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol vehicle late Saturday. Officers who heard the gunshots briefly chased the suspected shooter, London Phillips, into an alley, shooting and killing him. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1211vigil/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Downtown turned into a memorial for Stephen Carr on Tuesday night.

At least 1,000 people filled Dickson Street from West to Campbell avenues in front of the Walton Arts Center to honor the fallen officer.

Carr, 27, was killed late Saturday while sitting in his patrol vehicle in the parking lot behind the police station.

His fellow officers heard gunshots and ran out to find the suspected shooter, London Phillips, 35. Two officers, Cpl. Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce, fired at Phillips, who ran into a nearby alley. Both Carr and Phillips were pronounced dead at the scene.

London T. Phillips

Flickering lights from candles illuminated the tearful faces of many in attendance Tuesday. Blue lights, a symbol of solidarity with law enforcement, emanated from businesses. An American flag was draped from the ladder of a fire truck, hanging over the onlookers.

Kimberly Logue of West Fork brought her daughter, Autumn Clark, who wrapped a blue-striped flag around herself and held back tears. Clark is the daughter of Rick Logue, who retired from the Fayetteville Police Department in 2014.

Clark said she thought about her father going out the door when leaving for duty. Carr's death shocked her, she said.

"It's just scary," Clark said. "You never know."

Kimberly Logue said the family has other members in law enforcement. The community's showing of support is a testament to its strength, she said.

"You don't ever expect it to happen in your own backyard," Kimberly Logue said. "We see it every day on the news. But, man, it's close to home and really personal now."

Brandy Bersi and her niece, Monica Bersi, both of Springdale, also have family in law enforcement. Both of Brandy Bersi's brothers are active police officers, and two of her uncles are retired.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1211vigil/]

Monica Bersi said she couldn't help but think of her dad and uncle when hearing about Carr.

"It just gives you this drop in your gut," Monica Bersi said. "What if that was somebody who wouldn't be coming home to you tonight?"

The Bersis said they didn't know Carr, but had seen him around. Photos posted of him online playing with children and interacting with the public showed he had a love for people, Monica Bersi said.

"Clearly, he made friends around here," Monica Bersi said.

Carr became a Fayetteville police officer in 2017. He grew up in The Woodlands, Texas, where he played football in high school. He got a scholarship to play ball at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri, but injuries cut his playing career short.

After making his way to the city via a management-training program with Sam's Club, Carr applied to become a police officer.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds recalled seeing Carr's bright face during his interview. Carr's smile was infectious, Reynolds said. All Carr wanted to do was serve and make his father proud, Reynolds said.

Reynolds spoke to Carr's family members, who were in attendance Tuesday.

"We're truly indebted to you as a city for what Stephen has given to us -- the ultimate sacrifice," Reynolds said. "He'll never be forgotten."

Joe Fennel, president of the Dickson Street Merchants Association, said Carr was a special kind of officer. Carr was assigned to the entertainment district as his beat, frequently interacting with nightlife employees and patrons.

Carr knew how to be tough on the beat when necessary while also building relationships with the people he was in charge of protecting, Fennel said.

"Officer Carr was part of our Dickson Street family," Fennel said.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan held back tears, describing the past few days as a time to try one's soul. He evoked cheers from the crowd when he praised the city's Police Department as fine, excellent and outstanding.

Jordan looked out to the crowd in front of him.

"As the mayor, I have never been prouder of this city in all of my life," he said.

Around a thousand people pack Dickson Street on Tuesday in Fayetteville for a candlelit vigil for police officer Stephen Carr. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER)

Mayor Lioneld Jordan addresses people on Dickson Street on Tuesday in Fayetteville during a candlelit vigil for police officer Stephen Carr. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER)

Metro on 12/11/2019