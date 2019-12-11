Osceola blossomed after lightening load on QB

Osceola had lost its season opener to eventual 5A-East Conference champion Valley View.

After the Seminoles' 36-19 loss to Valley View on Aug. 26 at Arkansas State University's Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Coach Robert Hooks knew he had to change things up after he said his team was exposed by the Blazers.

Hooks decided to keep his starting quarterback, senior M.J. Vance, fresh by starting him only on offense and relinquishing him of his starting linebacker duties.

"We found out at that point that we couldn't play the quarterback both ways," Hooks said. "He was playing inside linebacker and quarterback. We had to provide him some rest during the game. That was one of the biggest things for us.

"We ask him to run the football a lot. Having him resting up while we're playing defense has been an asset for us."

The move has paid off for the Seminoles (12-1), who will face 2-3A Conference champion Harding Academy (14-0) in the Class 3A state championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

After getting a first-round bye, Osceola has defeated Greenland 50-20, Melbourne 40-22 and Camden Harmony Grove 38-6 to reach the state title game.

Vance is a dual-threat for the Seminoles, rushing for 1,020 yards and 24 touchdowns on 158 carries. He's also completed 93 of 165 passes for 1,694 yards with 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

"It's a dream season for he and myself," Hooks said. "We don't want this to end. We want this to end the right way. He's become a student of the game. That is the reason for his success.

"He's doing a great job of leading the team. He's done a great job of being a good teammate."

The Seminoles have won 12 in a row since the Valley View loss, but that's not enough for Vance.

"We're doing good," Vance said, "but we ain't done nothing but what we're supposed to be doing. We want to win a state championship."

In Osceola's 38-6 victory over Camden Harmony Grove in the Class 3A semifinals Friday, Vance went 12-of-15 passing for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he had 108 rushing yards and a score on 20 carries.

The Seminoles' main offensive weapons are senior wide receivers Greg Hooks Jr. and Treyveon Moore. Hooks has a team-high 10 touchdown receptions and is at 41 receptions for 880 yards. Moore has hauled in 30 passes for 554 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Harding Academy averages 50.8 points per game and has junior quarterback Caden Sipe with 56 touchdowns. Vance and the Seminoles say they are ready for the Wildcats.

"They're a pretty good team," Vance said. "They're pretty disciplined. They've got a good team coming forward."

Vance said the Seminoles have used last year's Class 3A state title loss to Booneville, 35-0, as motivation since spring football.

"Ever since May, we've been talking about that game," Vance said. "We've been wanting to be back here again. But we don't want that same stuff from last year. We want to be better than that."

State championship schedule

FRIDAY

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

Joe T. Robinson vs. Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Fordyce vs. Junction City, noon

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Osceola vs. Harding Academy, 6:30 p.m.

All games played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock

