Bank OZK announces solar plant to supply power for LR headquarters

Bank OZK announced Wednesday it will invest more than $6 million to build a solar power plant to provide electricity for its new corporate headquarters, which will open in Little Rock in mid-2020.

The solar plant, expected to be located in Central Arkansas, will be one of the state's largest commercial solar facilities dedicated to a private-sector customer.

With generation of 4.8 megawatts, the project will provide enough electricity to support 40 other locations in Arkansas, the bank said in a news release. Over the course of a year, the facility is expected to generate more than 8.1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, enough to light up more than 1,000 homes for a year.

Scenic Hill Solar of North Little Rock will develop and oversee construction of the solar power project, which will begin operations next year pending approval by the Public Service Commission.

Business on 12/12/2019