MUSIC SCENE: Jack Elliott rambles into White Water for weekend

Ramblin' Jack Elliott performs Saturday and Sunday at White Water Tavern. Arkansas' own Bonnie Montgomery opens Saturday; Sunday's opener is Graham Wilkinson. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Dan Dion)

Ramblin' Jack Elliott, along with opening act Bonnie Montgomery, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday in the first of two nights of shows at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $30 both nights. He'll play a second show Sunday at 8 p.m., with opening act Graham Wilkinson.

Elliott, 88, a singer-songwriter born Elliott Charles Adnopoz in Brooklyn, was inspired to become a singing cowboy and worked with Woody Guthrie in his youth. He went on to help Bob Dylan in the early 1960s by performing Dylan songs, even introducing the songs by saying, "Here's a song from my son, Bob Dylan."

Venues The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185, thebigchillhotsprings.com Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008, eldomad.com Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512, kingslivemusic.com Lucky Lou’s, 425 E. Third St., Little Rock, (501) 246-5315, facebook.com/LuckyLousLR Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com Stone’s Throw Stifft Station Taproom, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663, stonesthrowbeer.com White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

Dylan repaid the favor in his book, Chronicles: Volume One, writing about Elliott: "In the tradition of roving troubadours Jack has carried the seeds and pollens of story and song for decades from one place to another, from one generation to the next."

Elliott has released 20 studio and live albums since his recording debut in 1955, along with 14 compilations. His most recent release, A Stranger Here, came out on Anti- Records in 2009.

The Randy Rogers Band performs Friday at the Rev Room. The Powell Brothers open the show. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

TODAY

Preacher Van will perform at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is $5.

• Frontier Circus and Psychotic Velocity will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

• Grayson Shelton will perform at 9 p.m. today at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

FRIDAY

Try More Mojo will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free.

• The Kris Lager Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kings Live Music in Conway. Admission is $5.

• The Seth Freeman Band, along with opening acts Brandon Alanis and Jeff Joslin, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

• The Randy Rogers Band, along with opening act The Powell Brothers, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 the day of the show.

• Rodney Block will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

• Joe Hall and Grant Pierson will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Doctor Junior will perform at 10 p.m. today at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

SATURDAY

Brian Nahlen will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of "Riffs at Stifft" at Stones Throw Stifft Station Taproom in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• Bluesboy Jag will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lucky Lou's in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• "Christmas Time in Arkansas Live!" will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission ranges from $20 to $160.

• Doug Duffy & BADD will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free.

• The seventh annual "Christmas Karaoke for The Van" will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

• Deidra Jones will present "Jazz Meets Soul" at 9 p.m. Saturday at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

• CosmOcean will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $10.

• Deep Sequence, with Woody & Sunshine, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music in Conway. Admission is $5.

• Joe Hall and Grant Pierson will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Mom and Pop's "Holiday Dance Party" will be held at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

TUESDAY

Dana Louise, Rushed Eggleston and Meadow Makers will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

