Coming attractions

Black Christmas

PG-13 A black-masked stalker who has been killing sorority sisters one by one is about to discover that this generation's young women aren't about to be anybody's victims in this second remake of the 1974 original. With Imogen Poots, Lily Donoghue, Caleb Eberhardt, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O'Grady; directed by Sophia Takal. (1 hour, 32 minutes) Today

Bombshell

R Charlize Theron (as Megyn Kelly), Nicole Kidman (as Gretchen Carlson) and Margot Robbie (as Kayla Pospisil) play some of the women who took on the Fox News media empire and brought down Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), the infamous man who created it, over charges of sexual harrassment. With Mark Duplass, Allison Janney, Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon, Malcolm McDowell; directed by Jay Roach. (1 hour, 48 minutes) Dec. 20

Cats

PG Based on the long-running Andrew Lloyd Webber stage musical, and poetry by T.S. Eliot: A tribe of felines called the Jellicles must decide each year which one of them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. With James Corden, Ray Winstone, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift; directed by Tom Hooper. (2 hours) Dec. 20

Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker

PG-13 The Resistance forces face the First Order once more, with the fervent hope that the Force is with them, in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. With Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac; directed by J.J. Abrams. (2 hours, 22 minutes) Dec. 20

