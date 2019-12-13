UA Little Rock Public Radio names general manager

Nathan Vandiver was named general manager of UA Little Rock Public Radio on Friday, according to a news release.

Vandiver has served as interim general manager since the unexpected death of Ben Fry in March 2016.

The selection came after an internal search, according to the release. In the position, Vandiver oversees KLRE and KUAR.

“I fully believe that public media is an essential service for a thriving community,” Vandiver said in the release. “I look forward to growing this service with you and discovering the important stories of our region together.”