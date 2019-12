State college basketball schedule

TODAY'S GAMES

No games scheduled

SATURDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Tulsa at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at Southern Arkansas, 3 p.m.

John Brown at Crowley's Ridge, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Fort Smith at Oklahoma Christian, 4 p.m.

Henderson State at Ark.-Monticello, 4 p.m.

Univ. of the Ozarks at Austin, 4 p.m.

UAPB at Oregon State, 5 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Pepperdine, 7 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Harding, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Arkansas State at Memphis, noon

Arkansas Tech at Southern Arkansas, 1 p.m.

John Brown at Crowley's Ridge, 1 p.m.

Ark.-Fort Smith at Oklahoma Christian, 2 p.m.

Henderson State at Ark.-Monticello, 2 p.m.

Univ. of the Ozarks at Austin, 2 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Harding, 5:30 p.m.

Lyon at Philander Smith, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

WOMEN

NW (La.) State at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Central Baptist at Central Arkansas, 3 p.m.

MONDAY'S GAMES

WOMEN

UAPB at Wichita State, 11:30 a.m.

Rogers State at Ouachita Baptist, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Champion Christian at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange at Williams Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Rogers State at Southern Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange at Williams Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Memphis at UALR, 6:30 p.m.

Sports on 12/13/2019