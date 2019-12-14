Harding Academy wins Class 3A state title over Osceola, 51-26

Harding Academy completed a 15-0 season on Saturday night with a 51-26 victory over Osceola in the Class 3A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Wildcats won their seventh state championship and first since 2015.

Osceola (12-2) was making its second consecutive appearance in the Class 3A state championship game.

For the Wildcats, Stone Sheffield had two rushing touchdowns. Caden Sipe threw three scoring passes, with Ty Dugger catching two of them. Dugger also returned an interception 63 yards for another score.

Don Littleton had three touchdown passes to lead the Seminoles.