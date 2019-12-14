Man arrested in Fort Smith is accused of stabbing boss

Authorities in Fort Smith have arrested a McDonald's employee accused of stabbing his boss in eastern Oklahoma before leaving the area with his wife and their 2-year-old daughter, which prompted police to issue an Amber Alert.

Derek Martin Perez was taken into custody when Fort Smith police found him at a motel in the area of 7600 Dallas Street, a news release by the city's police department states.

Perez, 32, is accused of stabbing the manager of a Muskogee, Okla., McDonald's at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after an argument, according to Muskogee police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin.

When Perez's sister contacted her brother's wife, the wife said he wouldn't let her out of the car and that the couple's 2-year-old daughter was with them, authorities said. She also said she believed they were headed toward Texas, the post states.

An Amber Alert was issued, and Fort Smith police found the vehicle Wednesday after they were asked to join the search by Muskogee authorities at about 3 a.m., police said.

Perez was arrested without incident and both his wife and their daughter were found unharmed, according to the Fort Smith news release.

Police said the wounded manager was taken to an area hospital on Tuesday and was awake and talking at the time of his transport.

Perez was booked into Sebastian County jail, where he remained Wednesday morning listed as a fugitive from justice from out of state. Hamlin said he faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of kidnapping in Oklahoma.

Metro on 12/14/2019