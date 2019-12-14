Man found dead in Pine Bluff under "suspicious circumstance," police say

Officers were in the early stages of an investigation Saturday morning after a California man was found dead in Pine Bluff in what police called a “suspicious circumstance.”

The man, identified as 28-year-old Dustin Worden, was found lying on the side of the road in the Hazel Street and Monticello Court area, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Worden was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said there doesn’t appear to be any foul play involved, though an investigation into Worden’s death was ongoing, the release said.