Police Beat

Sidewalk napper tied to vandalism

A North Little Rock man busted out five car windows with a shovel, then lay down and rested on the sidewalk across the street, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Calvin Bernard Johnson, 37, on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief early Friday morning after finding him lying on a sidewalk across the street from a vandalized car, the report said.

Johnson told police he'd vandalized the car, which was parked near 700 W. Markham St. and had a shovel handle lying beside it, the report said.

Johnson was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Friday night, according to the jail's roster.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

LR man spotted at burglary scene

Police officers responding to a burglary Friday morning saw a Little Rock man strolling out of the house after they pulled up, an arrest report said.

Christopher Lee Evans, 36, ran when he saw Little Rock police officers talking to residents outside the house that investigators believe he broke into Friday morning, the report said. Multiple items from inside the house were reported in Evans' backpack.

Officers arrested Evans on charges of residential burglary, theft of property and fleeing, the report said. Evans was in the Pulaski County jail without bond Friday night, according to the jail's roster.

Drugs mark path of suspect in NLR

A North Little Rock man with a wad of cash in his sock dropped plastic baggies and marijuana buds as he ran from police Thursday evening, an arrest report said.

A North Little Rock police officer pulled over Robert Douglas Cooley, 45, on Broadway, where Cooley jumped out of the car and began digging in his waistband, the report said. When the officer told him to stop, Cooley said, "I have to pee!" before he took off running, the report said.

Officers caught and arrested Cooley, who told them he had swallowed cocaine, the report said. Officers also found marijuana buds and plastic baggies strewn across the car and along the path Cooley ran while fleeing.

After an ambulance took Cooley to a nearby hospital, officers arrested him on charges of tampering with physical evidence, fleeing and possession of controlled substances, the report said.

Cooley was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 12/14/2019