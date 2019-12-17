Arkansas man dies after wreck with pickup, state police say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A 66-year-old man died after a wreck Tuesday morning near Brinkley, state police said.
Ronald B. Banks of Brinkley was driving west around 7:18 a.m. on U.S. 70 in a Buick LeSabre when the car crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound Chevy Silverado, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.
Banks died, and the driver of the Silverado was listed as injured.
It was cloudy at the time of the crash, according to the report, but the road was dry.
At least 474 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.
