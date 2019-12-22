Holiday Happenings!

The holiday season means celebrating with friends and family.

Sometimes the hustle and bustle can be a bit overwhelming, causing you to fall behind on daily chores--at least for me. Since retiring, I have decided that I really like a day at home with nothing on the agenda, about once a week. I haven't had that luxury the past few weeks, so I am not getting as much done as I would like, but I am not complaining. I love the holiday season. Seeing so many people that we see so infrequently, eating some fabulous foods, and getting to entertain people is my idea of fun. This week has been jammed packed with events from dinners with friends both at home

and at restaurants, tea with my book club at the Capitol Hotel,

to a family Christmas event, (with 4 generations in one place)

a birthday dinner for my son-in-law, and 4 other outside parties.

It has been a busy week and I do love parties and celebrating with friends and family, so I am not complaining. I have to admit, I am also forgetting to take photos, which is a new phenomenon. I have to work on that.

I have also spent time shopping, shipping, cooking and wrapping, and I am not done yet. I have not done any gardening with the exception of blowing the leaves and debris off of the sidewalks and watering some indoor plants. There will be time for more gardening soon. Christmas will come and go, New Years will follow and then things will return to normal. So I will embrace the hubbub of the season and savor the time with close friends and family. I hope you do the same!