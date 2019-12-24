Arkansas man, 45, dies after vehicle overturns, state police say

A 45-year-old man died after his car flipped Monday night near Tumbling Shoals, state police said.

Emilia Vasquez-Martinez, of Drasco, was driving a Ford around 10:15 p.m. north on Arkansas 25 near Dekalb Road when he lost control on a curve, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The Ford then left the road and overturned.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report. No other injuries were reported by state police.

At least 484 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.