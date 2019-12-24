Authorities ID wounded officer, 24-year-old fatally shot by police in Bryant

Officer Samantha Hodgson and Sgt. David Miller are shown in these photos released by the Bryant Police Department.

Authorities have identified a 24-year-old man who was killed by police after he shot and wounded a Bryant Police Department officer on Monday night.

Arkansas State Police said Austin Chase Swindle was fatally shot after he "fired a shotgun blast through a door at police officers" and hit Officer Samantha Hodgson.

In a statement released late Tuesday morning, state police said she was believed to be in stable condition.

The gunfire happened before 8:30 p.m. when police went to 1200 Whirlwind St. in Bryant — an apartment complex southeast of Interstate 30 and Alcoa Road — to check on Swindle's wellbeing. That check was "based on a report from a concerned family member," state police wrote. Police on Monday night described it as a confrontation with a suicidal suspect.

After the officer was shot, Swindle left the apartment while armed with the shotgun, the statement said.

"Swindle is said to have refused to comply with police orders to drop the gun, then pointed the shotgun at police who shot and killed him," authorities wrote.

Bryant police identified the officer who fatally shot Swindle as Sgt. David Miller.

State police are investigating the police gunfire, and the Saline County prosecuting attorney will ultimately decide if it was justified.