2 Arkansans die in traffic accidents

At least two people died in separate vehicle accidents, Arkansas State Police reported.

A 40-year-old pedestrian died after she was struck by a pickup Monday night on U.S. 49 in Craighead County, Arkansas State Police said.

A Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling north on the highway around 7:25 p.m. when it hit Andrea Michele Barber of Paragould in the inside lane between Brookland and Paragould, authorities said.

Also Monday night, a 45-year-old man died after his car flipped near Tumbling Shoals, state police said.

Emilia Vasquez-Martinez of Drasco was driving a Ford around 10:15 p.m. north on Arkansas 25 near Dekalb Road when he lost control on a curve, according to a state police preliminary crash report. The Ford then left the road and overturned.

Weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of both wrecks, according to preliminary crash reports. No other injuries were reported by state police.

Metro on 12/25/2019