Man fatally stabbed in Bentonville, police say

Bentonville police officers collect evidence at the scene of a fatal stabbing Thursday in Bentonville. ( Charlie Kaijo)
BENTONVILLE — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Bentonville on Thursday morning.
Police were called at 9:05 a.m. to an area south of Southeast B Street and Southeast Fourth Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man outside who had multiple stab wounds, said Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department.
Page said police are looking for a black man in a red jacket who ran from the scene.
Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford arrived on the scene a little before 11:30 a.m.
