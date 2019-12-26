Sections
Man fatally stabbed in Bentonville, police say

by Mike Jones / Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:35 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bentonville police officers collect evidence at the scene of a fatal stabbing Thursday in Bentonville. ( Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Bentonville on Thursday morning.

Police were called at 9:05 a.m. to an area south of Southeast B Street and Southeast Fourth Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man outside who had multiple stab wounds, said Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department.

Page said police are looking for a black man in a red jacket who ran from the scene.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford arrived on the scene a little before 11:30 a.m.

