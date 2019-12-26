Sections
PHOTO FLASHBACK: 7 years ago, winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of Arkansas

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:06 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A man attempts to clear his car of snow on Dec. 26, 2012, in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood. ( Gavin Lesnick)

Seven years ago this week, a winter storm brought parts of Arkansas a white Christmas night and a foot or more of snow by the next day.

The storm also brought ice and caused widespread power outages. At one point, some 265,000 Arkansas homes and businesses were left without power.

Click through the gallery below for a look back at the winter storm:

Gallery: Christmas night winter storm
