FYI: Arts and entertainment events Dec. 29-Jan. 5

"Working on the Railroad" -- A photo exhibit on the history of railroading in the region, from the arrival of trains in 1881 to present-day tourist excursions, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through June 20, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed New Year's Day. Free. 750-8165.

Dec. 29 (Sunday)

Winter Break Wonders -- Make memories over the school break as you create with artists, make buttons in the gallery, and listen to fun music together as a family, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- 5-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5-9 p.m. Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, through Jan. 20, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. The cost is $3 a session with a $2 skate rental fee. playbentonville.com or call the Parks and Recreation office at 464-7275.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m. Dec. 29, 30-31; Jan. 1, 4-5, 11-12, 17-20, 25-26, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Dec. 30 (Monday)

B'Creative Stitchers -- A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Noon Year's Eve Eve -- Ring in the New Year (without staying up past bedtime) at the fifth annual family celebration with art projects, performances, a Coca-Cola toast at noon and a family dance party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies -- "Olaf's Frozen Adventure & Other Holiday Tales," 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Knitters & Crocheters -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen Lounge -- Mug & cookie decorating, 4 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 783-0229.

Teen DIY -- 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 10-18. Free. 621-1152.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 31 (Tuesday)

Noon Year's Eve -- 11 a.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

Beer and Hymns -- A sing-along evening of classic hymns and secular audience favorites, 5-7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewery, 801 SE Eighth St., Bentonville. Admission by donation. beerandhymns.com.

Jan. 1 (Wednesday)

Welcome to 2020!

Jan. 2 (Thursday)

Photography by Jim Anderson -- Through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Photography by Taylor Prewitt -- Through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artist of the Month -- Leslie Stewart, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. 646-3945.

Teen Thursday Night -- 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 13-18. Free. 621-1152.

First Thursday Films -- "The Country Doctor," 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Jan. 3 (Friday)

Jan. 4 (Saturday)

Introduction to Genealogy -- 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Legomania -- The library provides the Legos, kids just bring their creativity, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

SewSimple Sewing Class -- Drawstring book bag, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

Jan. 5 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage -- The Outliers, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ongoing

"Norma Tomboulian: Life Into Clay" -- Regular museum hours through Jan. 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

"Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today" -- Regular museum hours through Jan. 6, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

"Portraits of Courage" -- Full-color portraits painted by President George W. Bush that honor the sacrifice and courage of America's military veterans since Sept. 11, 2001, regular museum hours through Jan. 20, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

North Forest Lights -- After sunset through Feb. 16, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $7-$22. 657-2335.

"The Diverse History of Music in NWA" -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Feb. 23, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Collection Spotlight -- George David Walker Collection, featuring the story of one man from Helena who, in 1942, was drafted into the US Army, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

"Small Talk" -- A focus exhibition that considers how contemporary artists employ language and text through themes of pop culture and word play, and techniques of assemblage and collage, regular museum hours through March 3, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

"We Are The Music Makers" -- "Preserving the Soul of America's Music," regular museum hours through March 8, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

"A Walk in the Woods" -- In this focus exhibition, the artists reveal various ways to interact with a forest, based on season or purpose for entering, regular museum hours through March 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

"Instruments of Faith" -- An exhibit on the life and work of folk instrument maker Ed Stilley, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Jan. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed New Year's Day. Free. 750-8165.

"Model Homes" -- An exhibit featuring handmade model and doll house replicas of homes from the 1900s, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed New Year's Day. Free. 750-8165.

