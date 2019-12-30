COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Today

Book Signing

CONWAY — Award-winning author Kelli Stuart will have a book signing at 2 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. Stuart is the author of the novel Like a River From Its Course, based on true stories from Ukrainian World War II survivors, and A Silver Willow by the Shore. Stuart is a graduate of Baylor University with a degree in English/professional writing and a minor in the Russian language. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Tuesday

New Year’s Eve Party

FAIRFIELD BAY — Bogie’s Mountain Ranch, 820 Lost Creek Parkway, will have a New Year’s Eve party, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include finger foods and Champagne for a midnight toast. There will be karaoke with DJ Rick-Z. To reserve tickets, call (501) 884-6091.

Wednesday

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE —The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will be closed Wednesday for New Year’s Day. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-2452.

ONGOING

Sculpture Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University is hosting a sculpture exhibit, titled José Sacal: A Universal Mexican, at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, 305 W. Q St. The exhibit is open during Pendergraft Library regular hours through Feb. 28. For more information, call (479) 968-0400.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Lavonne Laughlin at (701) 740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at (501) 697-3748.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., with support meetings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting is from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Oil/Acrylic Painting Class

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, , 1001 E. B St., will offer a six-week oil/acrylic painting class from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9 to Feb. 20. The instructor will be Lisa Jones, and the class fee is $90 for members or $115 for nonmembers. For more information or to reserve a spot, call ​(479) 968-2452.

Dardanelle Chamber Banquet

DARDANELLE — The 2020 Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet Jan. 27 at the Carolyn McGee Community Center on Arkansas 22. The guest speaker will be Gary Vernon with the Walton Foundation. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The meal will be served at 6:15, followed by the program at 7. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Tables of eight are available for $300. For more information, call the chamber at (479) 229-3328.

Heber Springs Chamber Banquet

HEBER SPRINGS — The 64th annual banquet of the Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will take place Feb. 6 at The Barn at Pine Mountain. Hor d’ouevres will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. For tickets, tables or sponsorship opportunities, call (501) 362-2444.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.