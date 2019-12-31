Authorities ID body found at Arkansas wildlife management area

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a 47-year-old woman who was found dead near the entrance of a north Arkansas wildlife management area in Independence County over the weekend.

Hunters found the body, identified as Deanna M. Zahn of Batesville near the entrance to the Jamestown Wildlife Management Area on Saturday morning, according to statements released by the Independence County sheriff’s office.

The wildlife area covers parts of Cleburne and Independence counties.

Authorities said the body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm the victim’s identity, though the cause of her death was unknown late Tuesday morning.