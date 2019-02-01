Trustees OK diversity office research wing at UA

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will open a research wing in its diversity office to support school and business education and recruitment efforts.

University of Arkansas trustees approved the establishment of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access, Leadership & Strategy Institute (to be known as "IDEALS") with only one trustee voting in opposition Thursday.

Trustees met Wednesday and Thursday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock for their January meeting.

The institute would be a resource for "diversity-related research, training, education, and supports," according to the school proposal.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said he expects the unit to be self-sustaining in two to three years with revenue that comes from outside entities. Those would include foundations, businesses and grants, he said. Some companies want to assist educators with diversity initiatives, he said, particularly as they relate to recruitment of future talent.

The school proposal said Arkansas lacks a "comprehensive, research-based organization for education and training related to diversity and inclusion."

"A mere glance at headlines points to the fact that our society has much work to do to combat racism, sexism, ageism, and other prejudicial views at home, in school, and in the workplace," the proposal reads. Research shows that diversity and inclusion in the office and in leadership can improve a company's bottom line and attract more people seeking employment, the proposal reads.

The research institute would also enhance the climate and culture at the university, according to the proposal.

Trustee Kelly Eichler of Little Rock said she believes the public is concerned that universities are becoming "values institutions" and she isn't sure that advocacy always aligns with the state's conservative residents.

"As far as I am concerned, my son thinks right and speaks right and knows how to treat everyone with respect," she said. "And it's my job to tell him when he's messed up and not the university's."

The research arm also supports big business that can do their own in-house research, she said.

Trustee John Goodson said he agrees with a lot of what Eichler said, but diversity is "a part of life," and schools must act.

Goodson voted in favor of the research unit.

Eichler voted against it.

"There's a lot of other issues the university should be paying attention to other than this," she said.

For example, she said, the university should enhance its residential area to be on par with other Southeastern Conference schools, adding that the school only recently fixed some parking issues.

The university's Office of Diversity and Inclusion has 10 staff members.

The research institute would have an executive director and a senior research fellow reporting to the vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, Yvette Murphy-Erby. The institute would have another four staff members: two trainers, a senior trainer and an office manager.

The office would share four services positions for human resources, information technology, graphics and social media. Faculty and staff research teams would also report to the institute director. The institute will hire some students to assist with institute activities as needed.

A proposal distributed to the UA Faculty Senate in January listed an annual budget of $799,668 for the institute's first year and $973,844 for the next. The university would potentially commit $577,606 in fiscal 2019 and $377,606 in fiscal 2020, the proposal states.

A breakdown of expenses expected for the institute's first year includes about $270,000 in salaries, $200,000 for renovation costs related to a proposed site in UA's Garland Avenue Center, and $135,940 for office expenses and material supplies, among other costs.

The next year would see salaries increase to about $375,000. In addition, the proposal for 2020 lists $243,000 to pay for trainers, described as being hired to "facilitate and deliver diversity and inclusion-related content and programs to IDEALS Institute clientele." Among other 2020 costs, the proposal lists $101,780 for office and material expenses.

The proposal lists an anticipated $200,000 in Walmart grant funding over two years. No revenue is projected for the institute's first year, with $300,000 anticipated in fiscal 2020, the proposal states.

Information for this article was contributed by Jaime Adame of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

