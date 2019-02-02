QB calls Arkansas visit 'awesome', plans to return

Arkansas was freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers' first recruiting visit Saturday, and the Razorbacks set the bar high for future schools.

Ewers (6-3,180 pounds) of Southlake, (Texas) Carroll has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ohio State, Michigan and North Texas. The Razorbacks offered Monday.

He gave the trip high marks after being shown around offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

“It was awesome, I loved the coaching staff,” Ewers said. “Coach Craddock showed me around and they have very nice facilities. it was just an awesome experience to take in.”

Getting to meet the coaching staff highlighted the day.

“Just the way they treated me, it was a great experience,” Ewers said.

Ewers is planning to back his way back to Fayetteville on March 9. His father was also impressed.

“My dad loves it, especially the Jones family center,” said Ewers, who called the facilities "amazing."

Time with Craddock was appreciated.

“I liked him a lot, he showed me everything and talked to me a lot,” Ewers said.