Power Gal breaks wall

HOT SPRINGS -- Certainties almost are unheard of for racehorses who have just turned 3 years old.

As jockey David Cohen maneuvered Power Gal, by Empire Maker, into position for an attempted pass of a three-horse wall in the final turn of the $125,000 Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn Park on Saturday, he didn't know what to expect.

But experience with Power Gal in morning workouts did leave Cohen confident enough to say he wasn't surprised as she passed, in order, Sheza Handfull, Taylor's Spirit and Marathon Queen near the wire to win her first stakes start. The victory also earned 10 Road-to-the-Kentucky-Oaks points in the first of three significant preps at Oaklawn.

"My filly had to work hard," Cohen said. "She had to go around everybody, so she had to dig in. She had to do the most running out of everyone. My filly showed a lot of heart. She showed a lot of learning and growing up."

Trainer Mark Casse said he shipped Power Gal to Oaklawn for races like the Martha Washington.

"There's such a great 3-year-old series, filly and colt series," he said. "That's one of the reasons she's there."

Casse said he plans to leave Gary Barber's Power Gal in Hot Springs to prepare for Oaklawn's $200,000 Grade III Honeybee Stakes on March 9, and the $500,000 Grade III Fantasy Stakes on April 12.

Alex and JoAnn Lieblong's Marathon Queen, by Super Saver, finished second, a half-length behind Power Gal and a neck in front of third-place Taylor's Spirit. Sunset Wish, the 9-5 favorite in the field of seven, finished fourth, 1¼ lengths behind Taylor's Spirit.

Marathon Queen earned four Road-to-the-Oaks points. Taylor's Spirit earned two, and Sunset Wish one.

Sheza Handfull, by Into Mischief and trained by Randy Morse, faded after a backstretch sprint to contention directed by jockey Alex Canchari to finish sixth, 7¾ lengths behind the winner.

The Road-to-the-Oaks weekend got underway earlier Saturday with Feedback's win in the Grade III $150,000 7-furlong Forward Gal Stakes at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla. It continues today at Aqueduct in New York with the $100,000 1⅛-mile Busanda Stakes.

Feedback, by Violence, won the Forward Gal by a half-length over second-place Bye Bye J. Champagne Anyone, by Street Sense, finished third.

Handicappers were offered no particular speed-figure angle as they considered the Martha Washington. Top Brisnet figures for the field varied from 81 to 86 points.

Race experience was a different matter. Whereas the Martha Washington was Steve Asmussen trainee Marathon Queen's second start, 34-1 shot Crafty's Dream -- by 2012 Arkansas Derby winner Bodemeister -- had made 10 previous starts. It was Taylor's Spirit's seventh, and her sixth consecutive stakes-race attempt, including the Grade II Pocahontas at Churchill Down in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 15. In her last, she finished second, 2¾ lengths behind Sunset Wish in the Take Charge Brandi Stakes at Delta Downs in Vinton, La.

Marathon Queen jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. said he was pleased by his filly's result.

"For her second time out, she ran a really big race," Santana said. "I was really happy. We know she has a lot of talent."

Santana said he is confident Marathon Queen is positioned well for her next race.

"We think in the next race, she's going to be pretty tough," he said. "She's going to be all right. She's a filly who can go all day. We're really happy with her."

Cohen is confident Power Gal, bred in Japan, will improve.

"She definitely showed that she could handle the distance," Cohen said. "Her gallop out was nice. If they want to stretch her out, I wouldn't be opposed to it, but I'll leave that in their hands. They know what they're doing, but she definitely fits in this category.

"I think she'll stay on the trail, and I think she'll progress greatly. I don't think this is the last we'll see of her."

