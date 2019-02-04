Arkansas driver dies after striking car in parking lot of I-30 rest stop, police say

An Arkansas motorist died in a Sunday evening crash after striking a parked car at a rest stop in central Arkansas, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at around 11:15 p.m., when a driver, who had been headed west on Interstate 30, entered the Social Hill rest area in Malvern.

A report listed Jerry Giddings, 60, of Jacksonville as the driver of the Volvo that hit the car in the parking lot. Giddings suffered fatal injuries. A coroner pronounced him dead at the scene about a half hour later, the report said.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

Police noted clear weather with dry road conditions at the time of the crash.

There have been at least 37 deaths in crashes on state roads in 2019, according to preliminary data.