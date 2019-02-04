Little Rock man shot in arm; no arrests made following differing accounts, police say

Authorities said a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm at a Little Rock home, but police haven’t charged the suspected shooter amid differing witness accounts.

According to a police report, officers responded after 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Battery Street on Friday. A 25-year-old there told police he was shot in the arm while walking up to the home, police said.

While being treated at the UAMS Medical Center, the man later told police a person he didn't know shot him inside the house, the report said. A witness' account of the incident also changed while police spoke to her, the report states.

Officers took a 26-year-old man into custody for questioning and cited him for an unrelated warrant, according to the report.

Authorities released the man after they weren’t able to find a gun and the victim didn’t identify him in a photo lineup, the report said.