2 drivers killed in separate wrecks, police say

A 19-year-old western Arkansas woman was killed and four others -- including three minors -- were injured in a wreck early Sunday when an SUV overturned several times in Howard County, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. along Arkansas 84 just north of Umpire.

A preliminary report said Rachel Rada Mae Norman overcorrected when the Chevrolet Traverse she was driving went off the road, crossed the centerline and overturned. She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, the report said.

The report listed three minors and a 21-year-old man as passengers who were also hurt in the crash.

Emergency medical crews took the injured to Mena Regional Health System and Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to State Police. Their conditions were not immediately known Monday.

The crash report noted dry roads and cloudy weather at the time of the wreck.

Also Sunday, an Arkansas motorist died in a night-time crash after striking a parked car at a rest stop in central Arkansas, authorities said.

The State Police said the crash happened at about 11:15 p.m., when a driver who had been headed west on Interstate 30, entered the Social Hill rest area in Malvern.

A report listed Jerry Giddings, 60, of Jacksonville as the driver of the Volvo that hit the car in the parking lot. Giddings suffered fatal injuries. A coroner pronounced him dead at the scene about a half hour later, the report said.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

Police noted clear weather with dry road conditions at the time of the crash.

Metro on 02/05/2019