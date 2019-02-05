Armed robber wearing wig tied to 2 other holdups in Little Rock, police say

Still photo taken from video of a suspect believed to have robbed three businesses in Little Rock in the past year. - Photo by Little Rock Police Department

Police said they are seeking the identity of a person they believe robbed a Little Rock Subway at gunpoint on Monday and hit two other businesses in the city within the past year.

A person wearing a black and red wig entered the Subway, 7212 Geyer Springs Road, shortly before 8 p.m. ordering a six-inch sandwich before drawing a gray pistol and ordering the 22-year-old cashier to put the register's money in his sandwich bag, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

According to police, the cashier placed $75 in the gunman's bag and he exited the store, climbing into a red Dodge Charger that fled toward Forbing Road and University Avenue.

The robber was described as a black male who stood about 6 foot 2 and weighed around 200 pounds. He had a goatee and wore a black hoodie, a red shirt with a white shirt underneath, and dark pants, according to the report.

The gunman is also suspected of robbing another Subway, 3400 S. University Ave., in October 2018, as well as a Family Dollar, 8510 Colonel Road, in late January 2019, police said. Police reported the suspect wore a red- or orange-colored wig in those robberies as well.

After authorities circulated information about the suspect vehicle, officers arrested an 18-year-old who drove a Charger similar to the one the gunman left in. The teen had warrants out for his arrest related to accusations that included making a death threat against a school employee or student and contempt of court and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday at noon. The teen is not currently facing any charges connected to the robbery.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing, police said, and they advise anyone who encounters the suspect to consider him armed and dangerous.