Charges upgraded for 2 Arkansas men accused of fatal 'ambush' over pawned pocket watch

Authorities have upgraded charges against two men accused of killing a man last year after he stole and pawned a pocket watch belonging to one suspect’s great-grandfather, according to court records.

Michael Bryant, a 33-year-old Batesville man, was shot in Independence County on June 13, 2018, an arrest warrant states. According to investigators, Alexander Brosius, 27, was armed with a rifle when he went to a home on Harrison Street Annex and confronted Bryant because he had stolen and pawned his grandfather’s pocket watch for $1,300.

While Brosius spoke with the victim, 34-year-old Jesse Shoemaker, described as a friend of Brosius, took up a “sniper position” by the rear of the home and fired three shots from his own rifle, shooting and ultimately killing Bryant, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“The only truth of the incident is that Michael Bryant was killed in a planned ambush for the theft of a pocket watch belonging to Alexander Brosius,” the affidavit states.

The two fled the scene and made up separate cover stories about what they had been doing, authorities said.

Brosius surrendered less than four hours after the shooting. Investigators said they interviewed Jesse Shoemaker the same day and arrested him in Bryant’s murder.

Brosius and Shoemaker, both of Batesville, initially faced charges of first-degree murder and criminal possession of body armor, but the charges were upgraded on Thursday after authorities determined Bryant’s murder was premeditated, according to the affidavit.

While Shoemaker remains in custody at Independence County jail, court reports show Brosius bonded out July 21 for $250,000. Brosius’ attorney told prosecutors that Brosius plans to turn himself in this week, Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said.