COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Tuesday

American Legion Riders Meeting

CABOT — The American Legion Riders, a group for veterans who are motorcycle riders, will meet at 7 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, call Post 71 at (501) 203-5715.

Hidden Figures Screening

SEARCY — Harding University will show the movie Hidden Figures at 8 p.m. in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the Botham Jean Scholarship Fund.

Faculty Recital

SEARCY — Pianist Scott Carrell will give a faculty recital at 7 p.m. in the Reynolds Center Recital Hall at Harding University. The recital is free and open to the public.

Wednesday

Sterling Scholar’s Presentation

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will continue its Sterling Scholar’s monthly presentations for the Rotary Club lunches. Pat Guin of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma will present information about the Native American Seed Exchange from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indian Hills Little Red Restaurant during the Rotary Club meeting. The club meets the first Wednesday of the month. The event is open to the public, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Thursday

Christine Darden Lecture

SEARCY — Christine Darden, a former NASA mathematician featured in the book Hidden Figures, by Margot Lee Shetterly, will give a lecture as part of the Harding University American Studies Institute, at 7:30 p.m. in Benson Auditorium. This third installment of the 2018-19 Distinguished Lecture Series serves as the second annual Educator Appreciation Night. All ASI lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.

Father-Daughter Snowflake Ball

SEARCY — The Distinguished Young Women of Arkansas Scholarship Program will have its Father-Daughter Snowflake Ball from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Searcy Country Club. Tickets are $40 for a father and daughter, then $15 for each additional child. For more information or tickets, call Terri Pate at (501) 283-0999.

Thursday and March 7

Heartsaver AED Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community and Technical Education Department will offer a four-hour Heartsaver CPR AED course from 5-9 p.m. Thursday and March 7 in Room 930 of the UACCB Nursing Allied Health Building. Instructor Cathy Shonk will teach adult and child CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) use. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training, and participants can attend either session. The cost, including supplies, is approximately $56 (the price for supplies may change). Participants are asked to bring their cellphones to the class. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Friday

Hardy Senior Life Center Event

HARDY — The staff at Hardy Senior life Center, 304 Johnson St., invites the public to meet Anthony Gielem, the new Cherokee Village animal-control officer, at 10:30 a.m. Gielem will speak on the benefits and costs of owning a pet. Following the presentation, a hot meal will be served. For those 60 and older, a donation of $3 is suggested for the meal. For all others, a donation of $6 is suggested. For more information, call (870) 856-2175.

Veterans Tribute and Flag Dedication

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Kiwanis Club will host a veterans tribute and flag-dedication ceremony in memory of Hank Rivers of the U.S. Air Force, at 1 p.m. at the Independence County Library. A U.S. flag and an Arkansas flag, donated by the Batesville Kiwanis Club, will remain on display at the library permanently. The event is open to the public.

Saturday

Jewelry Show and Sale

BROCKWELL — The Museum of Imagination, 25 Chapel Hill Road in Brockwell, near Melbourne, will host a jewelry show and sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured designers, members of the Spring River Gem and Mineral Club in Cherokee Village, are the Mintaka Design Group: Pat Judd, Pam Papich and Peggy Waddell; and Originals by Carla: Carla Quataeret. The designers were selected because they incorporate natural materials in their innovative designs. Admission is free. For more information or directions, call Director Barbra Knight at (870) 895-2087.

The Doctor Is In: 19th Century Medicine

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will present The Doctor Is In: 19th Century Medicine from 10-11:15 a.m. in the park’s Commercial Building. Visitors can participate and learn about health, disease and medicine in the 19th century, as well as the various afflictions that ailed the residents of Powhatan and early Arkansas and the sometimes dangerous treatments. Admission is free.

For more information, call (870) 878-6765.

Genealogy Program: Arkansas African-American Legacy

BATESVILLE — For the library’s February genealogy topic, Tatyana Oyinloye will present Arkansas African-American Legacy at 10 a.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St. Those who attend will be eligible to win a door prize after the event. The library-sponsored presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814 or email info@indcolib.com.

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

HORSESHOE BEND — A Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus of Horseshoe Bend, will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon at S. Mary’s Church Hall, First and Church streets. The menu will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, and coffee or juice. The Knights of Columbus ask for a $7 donation. Proceeds from the event will provide seminarian support.

Wilderness Survival Hike

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a Wilderness Survival Hike from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet on the Visitor Center Porch, then take a hike designed to teach basic wilderness survival skills. Hikers should dress for the weather and bring water and snacks. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

ONGOING

At a Distance Exhibition

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Art Department is hosting the At a Distance exhibition of screen-printed artwork by Liena Bondare of Riga, Latvia; Dustyn Bork of Batesville; and Curtis Jones of Norman, Oklahoma, in the Kresge Gallery on campus. A closing reception and artists’ talk will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the gallery.

Calico Rock Museum New App

CALICO ROCK — The Calico Rock Museum and Visitor Center has announced the addition of its new app in the App Store. Apple and Android users can download the app for free by searching “Calico Rock” in their app store. The app, titled “Welcome to Calico Rock,” lets users take a virtual tour of the Calico Rock Museum and the East Calico Historic District, as well as explore and contact every business that is licensed to operate by the city of Calico Rock. For more information or help in downloading the app, call the Calico Rock Museum at (870) 297-6100 or visit www.calicorockmuseum.com.

A Moment in Time Photo Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University is featuring a Black History Month photography show titled A Moment in Time through March 1. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Master Gardener Classes

SEARCY — The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service in White County is seeking applicants for its Master Gardener Program. A series of training classes will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays — Feb. 21 and 28 and March 7, 14 and 21 — at the new Extension Service office, 802 Davis Drive. The program is open to anyone with a strong interest in gardening, a willingness to learn and a desire to educate others in recommended gardening practices. The cost of the training and materials is $75, which includes the first year’s dues. For more information, contact the White County Cooperative Extension Service at (501) 268-5394 or ssanders@uaex.edu.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, offers a painting class by Jim Tindall from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The classes cost $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio group, will have its monthly meeting, with testing available, at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, email Gordon Miller at gmiller266@gmail.com.

Valentine’s Day Craft Making

BATESVILLE — Batesville Parks and Recreation will host a Valentine’s Day Craft Making from 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in meeting rooms A and B of the Batesville Community Center, 1420 S. 20th St. This event is free for children of all ages, and pizza will be provided to the first 50 kids. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. All materials and examples will be provided. Register at www.batesvilleparks.com. For more information, call (870) 698-2427.

White County Retired Teachers Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. Jasper Fultz with Unity Health will present a program on the AR SAVES Stroke Program.

Sons of American Legion Meeting

CABOT — The Sons of American Legion (SAL) will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, call Post 71 at (501) 203-5715.

Valentine’s Dinner and Concert

SEARCY — The second annual Arts and Life Valentine’s Dinner will take place Feb. 12, followed by My Funny Valentine, a jazz concert with singer Rosana Eckert and the Harding University Jazz Band. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. in Cone Chapel, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Administration Auditorium. Each $25 ticket buys dinner for one and a free concert admission. Reservations are required, and the deadline to order tickets is Thursday. Tickets are available at hardingtickets.com or by calling (501) 279-4343.

Batesville Indoor Triathlon II

BATESVILLE — The city of Batesville Parks and Recreation Department will host the Batesville Indoor Triathlon II on Feb. 16 at the Batesville Community Center. The triathlon consists of a 250-yard swim, a 6-mile bike tour and a 1 1/2-mile run. All legs of the race will be timed. Waves of 10 will begin every 30 minutes, starting at 8 a.m. Event check-in and packet pickup are at 7 a.m. Registration is open, and all who are registered by today will receive an event T-shirt. Registration is $30 or $25 for Community Center members. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Sign up at www.batesvilleparks.com or at the Community Center front desk.

First Responder Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will offer a First Responder course, a prerequisite to EMT Basic Training, from 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 19 to March 28, in Room 926 of the Nursing Allied Health Building on campus. The course fee is $125, and the textbook at the UACCB Bookstore costs approximately $133, plus tax. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Leather Crafting Workshop

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a Leather Crafting Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 23 at the park’s Education Center. The cost is $10, and registration is required. For more information or to sign up, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

Territorial Arkansas Living History Fest

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will present the Territorial Arkansas Living History Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 2. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

A Novel Affair With Rick Bragg

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library Friends Foundation will present A Novel Affair With Rick Bragg on March 9 at the Batesville Community Center, 1420 20th St. The evening will include dinner, an author’s talk, a Q&A and a book signing. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Bragg is the author of All Over But the Shoutin’ and Ava’s Man. Tickets are $45 each, and tables of eight are $360. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6. Copies of Bragg’s books can be purchased in advance at the Independence County Library Sara Low Book Store. For more information, visit facebook.com/iclfriends, or to join the foundation, contact library director Vanessa Adams at vanessa@indcolib.com.

Bean, Soup and Cornbread Lunch

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Garden Club will host a Bean, Soup and Cornbread Lunch from noon to 3 p.m. March 9 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2413 Northeastern Ave. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children. The fundraiser will support community projects such as providing flower gardening at the Recycling Center, the Blue Star Memorial Highway and other locations. For more information, call (501) 249-9561.

Davidsonville Discovery Day

POCAHONTAS — The Davidsonville Discovery Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 in the Education Center at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S. The cost is $10 per person, with registration required. For more information or to sign up, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.