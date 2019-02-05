DB Hudson Clark continues family tradition, commits to Hogs

Defensive back Hudson Clark has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on.

Clark, 6-1, 170 pounds, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Highland Park High School in Dallas chose the Razorbacks over other preferred walk-on opportunities from Texas, Oklahoma and SMU. He officially visited Fayetteville on Jan. 18-20.

A team captain, Clark helped Highland Park to its third consecutive Class 5A Division I state title in December. He finished the season with 40 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 9 interceptions.

His parents, Travis and Jennifer Clark, originally are from Conway and Helena-West Helena and are graduates of the University of Arkansas. Clark's grandfather, Ronnie Clark, was the head football coach at Berryville from 1969-96 and is in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Clark is the sixth preferred walk-on commitment for the Hogs. Searcy offensive lineman Drew Vest enrolled in January as a preferred walk-on.

Other preferred walk-on commitments include Jonesboro linebacker Logan Orr, Pulaski Academy receiver John David White, Shiloh Christian offensive lineman Logan Kallesen and Greenwood defensive end Morgan Hanna.