UA student dies after hit by car

FAYETTEVILLE -- A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student died Monday afternoon two days after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk on campus.

Andrea Torres, 18, died at Washington Regional Medical Center, said Roger Morris, Washington County coroner. She was from Clarksville, Morris said.

University police on Saturday said a UA student was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old girl who was issued a citation for using a cellphone while driving.

State law prohibits drivers younger than 18 from using cellphones for "talking, typing, emailing, or accessing information on the Internet." The driver also was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, police said.

Torres was struck Saturday afternoon while trying to cross Garland Avenue west of Garland Avenue Center, site of a parking deck and some shops. She was walking west in the crosswalk when she was struck by a BMW passenger car traveling south, police said.

Metro on 02/05/2019