Arkansas Senate endorses Daisy Bates, Johnny Cash statues

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:49 p.m. 2comments
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas senators are endorsing putting statues at the U.S. Capitol of civil rights leader Daisy Bates and singer Johnny Cash to replace ones depicting two 19th century figures who lawmakers say few people recognize.

The Senate on Wednesday picked Bates and Cash as their top choices for the statues in a non-binding vote as lawmakers tried to whittle down their choices for new statues representing the state. Arkansas is currently represented by statues of James P. Clarke, a former governor and U.S. senator in the late 1800s and 1900s, and Uriah Rose, a 19th century attorney.

Bates was an activist and writer who mentored the nine black children who integrated Little Rock Central High School in 1957. Cash was born in Kingsland.

Comments

  • LR1955
    February 6, 2019 at 5:03 p.m.

    Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will have full details. This article will disappear. Save your comments for tomorrow.
  • Bullgod1984
    February 6, 2019 at 5:18 p.m.

    But I wanted to get all angry about those racist republicans voting to put a statue of a black woman in the nations capitol. How dare they
