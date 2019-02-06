Bill filed to conceal Arkansas lottery winners' IDs

Legislation filed in the House on Tuesday proposes to allow state lottery winners to keep their names secret.

House Bill 1382, by Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, would exempt any records identifying lottery winners from the state's Freedom of Information Act. Under current law, lottery winners can be identified through public records requests.

According to the news website Vox, eight states allow lottery winners to conceal their names from the public.

Sorvillo's bill would continue to allow the Internal Revenue Service and state auditors to know the identities of lottery winners.

-- John Moritz

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]