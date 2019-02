Caravan halts before river

MEXICO CITY -- A caravan of about 1,700 Central Americans was camped Tuesday in the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras, just west of Eagle Pass, Texas.

While previous caravans had preferred the border city of Tijuana, the relatively open section of the border around Eagle Pass is marked mainly by the Rio Grande and lacks the long sections of high barriers found in Tijuana.

Still, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security vowed that the "lawless caravan" would not be allowed in.

"Approximately 2,000 aliens have arrived in northern Mexico as part of a 'caravan' seeking to cross the border into Texas. Illegal entry will not be tolerated and we stand ready to prevent it," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen wrote in a statement Tuesday, adding "[The Department of Homeland Security] will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of law enforcement personnel on the frontlines."

Images from media outlets show U.S. agents with riot gear and shields standing on a bridge separating Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras. The Homeland Security Department said Border Patrol agents had already apprehended some people who crossed the border illegally overnight.

Coahuila state Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme said about 1,700 people arrived late Monday aboard 49 buses from the cities of Saltillo and Arteaga. Another smaller group headed toward the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon.

An improvised shelter was set up for the travelers at an unused factory, and officials said the migrants had been given sleeping mats, blankets, food and wireless access.

State child welfare officials reported there were 46 unaccompanied children, 15 to 17 years old, in the caravan.

The area from Piedras Negras east to Nuevo Laredo had long been dominated by the now-fragmented Zetas cartel.

The caravan was escorted by soldiers and police, and the state government said people wouldn't be allowed to split off from the main group because "these types of caravans have been victims of organized crime groups that try to force the migrants to work for them."

"That is why we are being strict about security," said Coahuila state Interior Secretary Jose Maria Fraustro.

Media outlets reported that some migrants objected to guards and closed gates at the improvised shelter, saying they don't want to be locked in.

Previous caravans of mainly Hondurans had headed for the border city of Tijuana last year in their bid to reach the United States.

But Tijuana officials said their city was overwhelmed and unprepared to receive more travelers.

A second, larger caravan of several thousand is expected to set out across Mexico soon.

The U.N. refugee agency noted that Mexico had received 12,574 requests for humanitarian visas from Jan. 17-29, almost all from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. The agency interviewed almost 1,000 of the foreigners on the border bridge between Guatemala and Mexico.

Of those interviewed, almost 30 percent said they wanted to reach the United States; 46 percent said they might remain in Mexico. Almost one third were minors.

