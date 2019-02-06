Casino-support bill gets Senate OK, goes to House

A bill that would require endorsements from current local officials at the time of an application for casino licenses passed in the Senate on Tuesday, with only one dissenting vote.

Senate Bill 185 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, would clarify constitutional Amendment 100, passed by voters in November. The bill mirrors a proposed rule by the Arkansas Racing Commission. The vote was 32-1, with two voting present.

Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, whose district covers parts of Jefferson County, said that while he "appreciates what Sen. Davis is doing," current Jefferson County officials back having a casino there -- unlike those in Pope County.

"It has huge support. I think the wheels are in motion to open a facility there. And both the local government and economic people, everybody else has supported this," Garner said. "As that, I cannot vote for this bill. I've asked that Jefferson County be removed so I can support it. And I would like to say it on the public record."

Davis countered that the bill does not prohibit Jefferson County from endorsing a casino there.

"All it does is simply say that a letter of support must accompany the application," Davis said. "I think that's pretty standard and as I understand, the current county judge is in support in Jefferson County of the casino and so this is not going to hurt them in any way."

Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, did not comment on the bill in the Senate but voted for it.

"I don't have any reason to be against it," Flowers said afterward. "I don't think it's a problem for our county or our city. I don't think it holds us back in any kind of way. I didn't support the casino being in Jefferson County, but I accepted the will of the people."

Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, asked Davis if he was "reading this correctly."

"Does this mean that before a local government can approve something they'd actually like to see what the application was?" Johnson said. "Is this kind of like we're supposed to know about a bill before we vote on it?"

The senators voting present were Jason Rapert, R-Conway, and Larry Teague, D-Nashville.

No senator questioned whether it was constitutional for the Legislature to modify a constitutional amendment.

The bill went to the House, which referred SB185 to its Rules Committee.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he will sign SB185. The bill has an emergency clause to make it effective upon his approval.

Amendment 100 allows four casinos to be placed in specific locations around the state; those in Pope and Jefferson counties require letters of support from local officials. Casinos at the racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis would not.

Voters in Pope County soundly rejected the amendment, while those in Jefferson County overwhelmingly approved it.

Pope County also approved an initiated ordinance in November that requires local officials to get voter approval before endorsing a casino.

A lawsuit and controversy were sparked when the then-county judge of Pope County, Jim Ed Gibson, and then-Russellville Mayor Randy Horton submitted letters in December -- within days of their terms ending -- to the Racing Commission endorsing a proposal from Gulfside Partnership to build a 600-room, $254 million hotel and casino in Russellville.

Current Pope County officials are against a casino there and have indicated they will not endorse a license application.

The Racing Commission's draft of proposed rules is being publicly vetted through Feb. 18, and anyone offering input can appear in person at a public hearing Feb. 21 in the commission's office at 1515 W. Seventh St. in Little Rock.

At that time, the commission can vote to adopt, modify or reject the proposed rules, which will then be sent to a legislative committee for approval.

No casino applications can be submitted until the rules are adopted and in place.

