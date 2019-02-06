Charges upgraded in 2018 slaying

Authorities have upgraded the charges against two men accused of killing a man last year after he stole and pawned a pocket watch belonging to one suspect's great-grandfather, according to court records.

Michael Bryant, 33, of Batesville was shot in Independence County on June 13, 2018, an arrest warrant said. According to investigators, Alexander Brosius, 27, carried a rifle when he went to a home on Harrison Street Annex and confronted Bryant because Bryant had stolen and pawned his great-grandfather's pocket watch for $1,300.

While Brosius spoke with Bryant, 34-year-old Jesse Shoemaker, described as a friend of Brosius, took up a "sniper position" by the rear of the home and fired three shots from a rifle, killing Bryant, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"The only truth of the incident is that Michael Bryant was killed in a planned ambush for the theft of a pocket watch belonging to Alexander Brosius," the affidavit said.

The two men fled the scene and made up separate cover stories about what they had been doing, authorities said.

Brosius surrendered less than four hours after the shooting. Investigators said they interviewed Shoemaker the same day and arrested him.

Brosius and Shoemaker, both of Batesville, initially faced charges of first-degree murder and criminal possession of body armor, but the charges were upgraded to capital murder Thursday after authorities determined that Bryant's killing was premeditated, according to the affidavit.

While Shoemaker remains in custody at the Independence County jail, court reports show that Brosius bonded out on July 21 for $250,000.

Brosius' attorney told prosecutors that Brosius plans to surrender to authorities this week, Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said.

State Desk on 02/06/2019