Authorities identify 2 men killed in fiery truck crash on I-40 between Little Rock, Memphis

The charred remains of a tractor-trailer that caught on fire after a crash along Interstate 40 on Jan. 24, 2019. - Photo by Arkansas Department of Transportation

Authorities have identified two men who died in a fiery crash involving two trucks last month on Interstate 40 between Little Rock and Memphis.

An Arkansas State Police report said 63-year-old Jose Garcia and 57-year-old Sergio Garcia Rios both died in the Jan. 24 collision in the westbound lanes of the highway west of Brinkley in Monroe County.

Police wrote that a 2015 Peterbilt truck was "stopped partially" in I-40's right lane when a 2014 Freightliner struck its trailer, causing both trucks to catch fire.

Garcia, of Laredo, Texas, was driving the Freightliner. Rios, of Dallas, Texas, was a passenger in that vehicle.

The collision happened shortly before 2:30 a.m., shutting down the highway and snarling traffic for hours. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 42 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.