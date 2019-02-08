Former police officer, state park superintendent named War Memorial Stadium director

Justin Dorsey, the new director of War Memorial Stadium, will begin work at the 54,000-seat stadium on Monday. - Photo by Arkansas State Parks

A former police officer and state park superintendent was named Friday as the new director of War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Former Benton Police Department officer Justin Dorsey will begin work at the 54,000-seat stadium on Monday, according to an Arkansas State Parks news release.

Dorsey — who first began working in the state parks system shortly after he graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2004 — was previously the superintendent of the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro and has worked as an interpreter at Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park.

“All of these experiences bring a strong sense of public service, an understanding of excellent hospitality, and ability to deal with large crowds in a very demanding environment," State Parks director Grady Spann said. "Justin is a good fit to effectively manage War Memorial Stadium, one of Arkansas’s most iconic landmarks.”

Dorsey replaces former War Memorial Stadium manager Ron Salley, who retired a few months ago. Assistant manager John Latch has served as interim director.

