Second Friday night art is gaining momentum

Downtown Little Rock is a happening place most weekends, and we are fortunate that there are plenty of things to do, but a free event that is gaining in popularity is 2nd Friday Night Art. Several entities band together to host an after-hours art night every second Friday of the month. Regular hosts include Historic Arkansas Museum, Old State House Museum, Central Arkansas Library System’s Butler Center and Cox Creative Center. There are some others as well, but we haven't made it to them.



I think the most popular spot is Historic Arkansas Museum or HAM for short.



They have live music along with local craft beer and wine and snacks. The galleries are open to see and of course the shop is a great place to find some great local art and jewelry as well as books. I am so pleased to see a diverse crowd with young and old all intertwining and having fun!



It is a great place to hang out with your friends.

We ran into so many people we knew. On a warmer day you can take a look at the gardens which are a MG project. Once we left HAM our other favorite stop which is the Butler Center with great art.



Since it was a cold night we only made two stops, but ran into more friends who we got to eat dinner with.



Speaking of cold, it was 71 degrees when I woke up Thursday and 21 degrees when I woke up on Friday. It did get up to the mid 40's today but it still feels cold. I had pots overturned, lots of small branches everywhere and the cold zapped my camellia blossoms

and got my broccoli.



I have seen lots of daffodils laying on the ground and who knows what more damage we will find once spring arrives.

